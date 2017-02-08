The Humane Society to host fundraising event, the ‘2017 Bark in the Park’ in Cricket Field at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–The Humane Society is gearing up for a fun-filled, tail-wagging event that your four-legged friends will love. In order to raise money for neglected and abused animals to be saved, taken care of and to get the case of abuse investigated, pet owners and pet lovers alike are encouraged to come out to Bark in the Park at Cricket Field in Forest Park.

This event will take place on Saturday, May 20th from 8am-1pm. In order to register and purchase tickets, head over to hsmo.org/bark.