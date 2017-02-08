You may be eligible for free tax services

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–This year, we must have our taxes filed or at least be approved for a six-month extension by midnight of Tuesday, April 18th.

Doing your taxes can be a stressful experience but there are great people who are dedicated to helping you get your taxes filed as quickly and as easily as possible. Families who received $54,000 or less in 2016 qualify for free assistance with tax preparations.

Debbie Irwin, of The United Way of Greater St. Louis and Russ Signorino, Executive Director of Gateway Community Coalition have both been working alongside many volunteers, helping these families for only a week and they have already saved them a large amount of time and money.

To confirm that you qualify for these free tax services go to 211helps.org, or call the United Way’s help line at 211, and you will be connected with an operator who will direct you to the nearest location.