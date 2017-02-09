Bixby’s offers special Valentine’s Day date

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Located on the second floor of the Missouri History Museum, Bixby’s has been named one of the Top 17 museum restaurants in the country by Food Network. This year, Bixby’s is offering lunch and dinner dates for a special Valentine’s Day treat.

They will offer the full lunch menu, along with a new dinner menu since they are not typically open for dinner. This offer will be held Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with brunch offered on Sunday.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins Vice President of Sales and Catering Bridget Bitza at the Missouri History Museum for more on an opportunity for a Valentine’s Date at Bixby’s.

For more information, visit www.bixbys-mohistory.com.

Bixby’s

2nd Floor of the Missouri History Museum

314-361-7313