American Airlines flight diverted to Lambert for security alert

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)-An American Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona was diverted Thursday morning to Lambert-St. Louis Airport for a security check. The flight number is 534.

Officials say five crew members and 113 passengers were on board. They were taken to a secure area on buses provided by Lambert.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, the flight left Columbus at 6:09 a.m. and arrived in St. Louis at 8:14 a.m.

A K-9 is on the plane with a police officer, which is standard protocol. The luggage was placed on the tarmac after it was sniffed.

Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea says this was an unscheduled stop on this flight. The pilot asked to land have a security check performed. However, it's still unclear what prompted the evacuation.

"We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational," Lambert posted in a tweet.

The case is currently being handled by the St. Louis Fire Department.

American Airlines has not released a statement at this time.

Flight 534 is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:26 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.