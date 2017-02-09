American Airlines flight diverted to Lambert for security alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video
BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)-An American Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix, Arizona was diverted Thursday morning to
Lambert-St. Louis Airport for a security check. The flight number is 534.
Officials say five crew members and 113 passengers were on board. They were taken to a secure area on
buses provided by Lambert.
According to the
Belleville News Democrat, the flight left Columbus at 6:09 a.m. and arrived in St. Louis at 8:14 a.m.
A K-9 is on the plane with a police officer, which is standard protocol. The luggage was placed on the tarmac after it was sniffed.
Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea says this was an unscheduled stop on this flight. The pilot asked to land have a security check performed. However, it's still unclear what prompted the evacuation.
"We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational," Lambert posted in a tweet.
The case is currently being handled by the
St. Louis Fire Department.
American Airlines has not released a statement at this time.
Flight 534 is scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:26 p.m.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.
More information from American Airlines:
American Airlines flight 534, an Airbus A319 from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), diverted to Lambert–St. Louis International Airport (STL). The aircraft landed safely at 8:14 a.m. CT.
Out of an abundance of caution, STL authorities are conducting a security check of the aircraft. We hope to have our passengers on their way soon.
Background information:
Aircraft: Airbus A319
Departure airport: CMH
Scheduled arrival airport: PHX
Diversion airport: STL
CMH take off time: 7:48 a.m. ET
STL landing time: 8:14 a.m. CT
Passengers: 113
Crew: 5
This flight is now scheduled to arrive in Phoenix at 1:26pm. It was scheduled to arrive after 10am.
The dogs are done checking the luggage. Bags are now being loaded onto carts. It does not appear that there are any security issues with the bags.
Dogs now sniffing luggage for explosives
There were 5 crew members and 113 passengers on the plane when it landed in St. Louis
Luggage is being placed on the tarmac. Presumably for security check.
Dogs checked passengers as they got off the plane
Passengers in busses are headed away from the plane
Luggage to be taken off planes in these carts
The stop in St. Louis was an unscheduled landing.
Dogs on planes are standard protocol when a security check is requested.
There does not appear to be an issue with the plane.
A security dog is on the plane with an officer
Passengers are being taken off the plane. Dogs are present with security. People getting off of the plane are being put on busses.
More information from American Airlines:
American Airlines flight 534, an Airbus A319 from John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), diverted to Lambert–St. Louis International Airport (STL). The aircraft landed safely at 8:14 a.m. CT.
Out of an abundance of caution, STL authorities are conducting a security check of the aircraft. We hope to have our passengers on their way soon.
Background information:
Aircraft: Airbus A319
Departure airport: CMH
Scheduled arrival airport: PHX
Diversion airport: STL
CMH take off time: 7:48 a.m. ET
STL landing time: 8:14 a.m. CT
Passengers: 113
Crew: 5