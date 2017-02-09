BBB encourages consumers to be cautious about ‘free cruise’ offers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Better Business Bureau is encouraging consumers to exercise caution during the winter months when receiving calls about a “free cruise.” Sometimes, a “free cruise” does not always mean a “free cruise.”

This advisory from the BBB comes after a man from Columbia, Missouri reported he received a call about winning a free cruise to the Bahamas. The offer of a free cruise entices people and many would not want to pass up that opportunity.

Holiday Cruise Line, the program offering the free cruises, includes a terms and conditions section to the agreement of complimentary cruises. It states a complimentary cruise does not include ‘transportation, port charges and government taxes, service charges, Florida state sales tax, gratuities or incidentals on board, up-graded rooms and other travel options.’

“The idea of a free Caribbean cruise sounds exciting,” BBB president and CEO Michelle Corey said, “But before you start packing your suitcase, you need to make sure you know exactly what is being offered and what it ultimately could cost you.”

Better Business Bureau Investigator Bill Smith joins us for more information on why we should be cautious about offers for chances to win free cruises during the winter months.

