Billikens Coach’s Ipad helps Locate Team’s Runaway Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the Billikens 70-55 loss on Wednesday night at St. Bonaventure, to add more insult to their defeat, the team's bus did not show up. The bus driver was intoxicated and made a run for it, leaving the SLU basketball team stranded at the gym in Olean, NY. Mike Crawford, a guard on the Billikens team, asked head coach Travis Ford if his Ipad was still on the bus. Ford indicated it was, and Crawford showed Ford how to track his Ipad using his cell phone. The move actually helped police locate the runaway bus.

When the Billikens finally returned home early Thursday morning from New York, Ford met with the media and told the Ipad story.