Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for FRIDAY…February 10, 2017

Friday will bring a cold start out the door in the morning…but the winds are turning to the south and southwest…this will allow a fast warm up in the afternoon on Friday…well into the 50’s…but the winds will be rather gusty…the winds will put a little chill in the air…even with the warm up. Chilly Friday night…The weekend will bring lots of clouds…there is some moisture trying to work up from the south…but thinking the main event for us will be the clouds…a little spotty light rain Saturday night and Sunday…the warmest of the weekend will be Saturday…60s’…50’s on Sunday…another flip by Sunday night…so cooler early next week… but it is mainly pacific based air…cooler…but not cold