Flight cancellations at Lambert ahead of east coast snowstorm

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI)-More than 2,800 flights nationwide have been cancelled ahead of the massive winter storm which is starting to touch down on the east coast.

FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live at Lambert with how many flights are being impacted locally.

Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea says a total of 13 flights departing Lambert and 20 flights scheduled to arrive have already been canceled for today. If you`re flying into New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia or Boston your flight could very well be canceled.

If you`re supposed to pick up someone coming from those same areas, they might not be here for a while.

Philadelphia and New York could get one foot of snow from the storm and Boston could get 18-inches.

The massive snowstorm is already crippling air travel and you can imagine what the situation at airports will be like if those kinds of snow total materialize today as the storm hits the northeast.

The best advice from Lambert officials is to call your carrier well before your flight and monitor flight schedules closely.

To check your flight status, visit flystl.com.