Local market offers Valentine’s Day steak specials

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Steak is one of the most popular items purchased in preparation for Valentine’s Day. From a rib-eye to filet mignon to a simple strip steak, many see Valentine’s Day dinner as incomplete unless there is a steak on the plate.

Part of cooking the right steak is finding the right cut to suit your needs. Paul’s Market in Ferguson, Missouri is offering a variety of steaks available for a Valentine’s Day Purchase.

Even if you are not so great in the kitchen, Paul’s Market is offering a Valentine’s Day plate, which includes a 12 oz New York Strip, potatoes, salad, a roll and a cookie, already prepped and cooked for $14.99.

Owner of Paul’s Market Gary Crump joins us for more on steaks and the market’s Valentine’s Day offers.

For more information, visit www.paulsmarketstl.com or call 314-524-3652.

Paul’s Market

1020 North Elizabeth Ave.

Ferguson