Margie’s Money Saver: Free items at Shutterfly
ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Here’s a picture perfect deal for you this morning. Shutterfly is offering some items for free with a promo code!
Today only, get two 8 X 10 prints, playing cards, a reusable shopping bag or a pet tag.
You will need to pay for shipping with various with each item.
Shutterfly is also offering half off its hardcover photo books. Order before 6 p.m. February 9th to get it by Valentine’s Day.
Promo Code:
GIFT4U
Photo Books Code:
FAVES
To learn more visit: shutterfly.com