Martz reminisces about Rams, time in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It was a time when football in St. Louis was fun. Mike Martz dialed up one of the most exciting offenses in the history of the NFL, first as the Rams’ offensive coordinator and then as head coach. He left St. Louis after the 2005 season, but his memories of the town remain strong. In fact, two of his four kids live in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the Rams former head coach in his hometown of San Diego, where he's now living with his wife in retirement.