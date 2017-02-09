× Mehlville Schools on lockdown after search for suicidal person

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Several Mehlville District schools were on a precautionary lockdown after police were notified about a suicidal person in the neighborhood. Authorities were searching for the person in several places in south St. Louis County. One of these places includes the area around Oakville High School.

Police say the call about the suicidal subject didn’t have a lot of information. They are currently investigating a variety of areas in order to locate the person.

There does not appear to be a threat to the school. Police tell FOX 2 that, “This appears to be a cautious move by the HS. We have no information to substantiate any legitimate threat to the school in any way, shape, or form. No students are involved in any way either. ”

The Mehlville School District reports that the suicidal subject has been located and is in police custody. The lockdown has been lifted.