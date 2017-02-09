× O’Fallon Illinois High School on lockdown after bank robbery

O’FALLON, IL (KTVI) – A high school was on a precautionary lockdown after a bank robbery in O’Fallon, IL. Police have indicated the investigation is early and they have multiple crews on the scene.

The bank that was robbed is the U.S. Bank, located in the 400 block of South Lincoln. An eyewitness in a nearby business tells Fox 2 News that police officers are in the area with long guns drawn. We are told the suspect may have escaped in a navy blue Dodge SUV, but police have not confirmed that information. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The bank is located in the downtown area of O’Fallon, blocks away from O’Fallon High School. The school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes after the bank robbery. The lockdown has been lifted.