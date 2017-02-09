× Police chase from East St. Louis ends in crash near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A police chase has ended in a crash near Lumiere Casino. There are four suspects in police custody.

Officers tried to pull over a driver in a stolen vehicle in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon. They identified the stolen vehicle through license plates.

Police pursued the suspects in the vehicle into Missouri over the Poplar Street Bridge. The car ended up crashing in the depressed section of I-44 in downtown St. Louis.