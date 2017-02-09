Police investigate armed robbery at north county Subway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Two people wearing bandannas walked into a north county Subway restaurant and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred at 8:20 p.m. on February 7 in the 11100 block of Larimore Road.

The two suspects walked into the restaurant and approached the counter. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun, pointed it at an employee behind the counter, and demanded money from the register. The suspects left after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.