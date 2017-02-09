× Public asked to be on the lookout for missing 85-year-old woman

(KTVI) – The Greene County Illinois sheriff is asking for the publics’ help to locate an 85-year old woman from Carrollton Illinois. Police say Betty Short was last seen Wednesday morning driving her 2008 Chevy Impala on Route 16 in Jerseyville. She had also been seen Tuesday night on Panhandle Road in Jersey County, when she pulled into a resident’s driveway telling the resident she was lost and was trying to locate someone.

Ms. Short is driving a white 4-door 2008 Chevy Impala with an Illinois license plate of: RS 2302

If you’ve seen Ms. Short, please call your local law enforcement or the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 217-942-6901.