‘Runaway Bulletin’ issued for missing 16-year-old

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The St. Charles County Police Department issued a ‘Runaway Bulletin’ for a teen who went missing nearly six weeks ago.

According to police, 16-year-old Marlee Goodwin was last seen leaving a family member’s home on the evening of December 28, 2016.

Police described Goodwin as a Caucasian female with blue eyes and brown hair (which she may have dyed blonde), standing 5’4” and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-7900.