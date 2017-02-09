× Runaway St. Louis teens found in Utah

GREEN RIVER, UT (KTVI) – A concerned gas station attendant in rural Utah helped authorities locate two St. Louis girls, ages 13 and 14, who ran away from home earlier this week.

According to a spokesperson for the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the teens allegedly left home on Sunday, February 5 and hired someone to drive them to Las Vegas.

On their way to Las Vegas, the girls stopped at a gas station in Green River on February 6. The teens left their phones behind so they couldn’t be tracked and continued to Las Vegas.

Green River is located along Interstate 70, approximately 1,200 miles west of St. Louis.

On Tuesday, the girls stopped at the same gas station in Green River and asked for their phones back, which had been turned over to a clerk at the station. The attendant contacted the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, who dispatched a deputy.

The deputy questioned the girls and took them to a juvenile detention facility.

Authorities questioned the driver but ultimately allowed the individual to return to St. Louis.