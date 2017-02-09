St. Louis native stars in Broadway tour of ‘Something Rotten!’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre features a variety of Broadway shows every year in the U.S. Bank Broadway Series. This week, The Fox welcomes the cast and crew of Something Rotten! to the stage. Lafayette High School and University of Missouri-Columbia alum is part of the show.

Ensemble member and St. Louis native Leah Hofmann joins us for more information on the latest addition to The Fox Theatre’s U.S. Bank Broadway Series, Something Rotten!

For tickets, visit www.metrotix.com, call 314-534-1111 or see the Fox Box Office.

Something Rotten!

Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tuesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 19

314-534-1111