Stenger seeks to acquire Jamestown Mall property to clear land

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – In a letter shared exclusively with Fox 2 News Thursday, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is asking the St. Louis County Port Authority to use its statutory power to acquire the remaining parcels and seek proposals for clearing the entire site.

"We've been getting calls from all over the county; people want this to move forward," Stenger said. "It's a necessary step in the process of returning it to productive use."

The issue has been hung up in county council for a while.

The mall sits in new incoming councilwoman Rochelle Gray's district. Gray has continued to say that she cannot agree on blighting the property until she sees more details on whether or not there is a future plan for redevelopment.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Baucom of Precious Memories Services, a funeral home that sits across from the mall. said that while elected officials try to sort out a solution, he has a vision of what he'd like to see out his window.

"I believe something positive is going to happen someday," Baucom said. "I see hotels, I see restaurants, I see senior living, and maybe an outdoor facility with concerts."

The letter also requests that if and when the site is deemed blighted, that all minority general contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers have full and equal opportunity to compete in the solicitation process and participate in performance of the work.

Stenger said if and when the project begins to move forward, the public will have a chance to provide their input as what should in place of the mall.