× Tarasenko’s Goal Lifts Blues to Overtime Win in Toronto

Vladimir Tarasenko scored just 20 seconds into overtime and the Blues beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Toronto, Canada.

The Blues had taken a 1-0 lead on an early first period goal by Patrik Berglund. The Leafs tied the game on a goal by Morgan Reilly late in the seconds period, breaking the Blues shutout streak of 159 minutes and 10 seconds. After a scoreless third period, Tarasenko added the OT heroics, his 26th goal of the season.

Jake Allen was solid in goal for the Blues again, stopping 30 of 31 shots he faced to get the win. The Blues have won three straight games and are 4-1 since new coach Mike Yeo took over the team.