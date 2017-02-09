The Magic House seeks Kirkwood approval for parking lot expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)-The Magic House faces some growing pains this morning. One new exhibit needs funding, while a plan to expand parking has some neighbors upset.

The children's museum in Kirkwood wants to add 40 parking spaces in back of The Magic House and add about 5,200 square feet to its building.

Back in 2000, The Magic House promised neighbors, in writing, not to expand any further in their direction.

The Kirkwood City Council will vote on the expansion plans one week from tonight, with a final vote on March 2nd.