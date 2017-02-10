× 18-year-old charged in downtown murder

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old for a murder that took place last month outside downtown apartment building.

Jordan Stuckey was recently transferred from St. Francois County Jail to the St. Louis Justice Center. He was arrested February 8 in Bonne Terre after fleeing the city.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder occurred January 14 around 11:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

Prosecutors allege Stuckey shot Phabion Harshaw, 29, in a dispute involving Stuckey’s ex-girlfriend. Harshaw was rushed to a local hospital where he died January 17.

Stuckey was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.