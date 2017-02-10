× 3 Jackson State students face drug, counterfeit charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Three Jackson State University students are in custody after a search at a campus residence hall turned up counterfeit cash and drugs.

A university release Thursday said authorities got a warrant to search the University Pointe residential facility after suspicious activity caught their attention during a routine safety check. Authorities uncovered $10,000 in suspected counterfeit cash, as well as some drugs.

The Clarion-Ledger reports 22-year-old Jeffery Johnson, of Chicago, faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; 19-year-old Roderick Hibbler, of Jackson and 21-year-old Khalil Anderson, of Tunica, each face charges of possession of weapons on school property, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are being held in the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. It was unknown if any of them are represented by attorneys.

