Missing woman’s body found by farmer in car

GREENE COUNTY, IL (KTVI) – A missing elderly woman from Carrollton Illinois has been found dead. The Greene County Sheriff’s office put out a notice on Wednesday to help find 85-year-old Betty Short. Her body was found in her 2008 Chevy Impala Friday morning.

Short was foun by a farmer on Phils Creek Road and Bethel Church Lane. The Sheriff believes the car got stuck and caught fire in the dry grass near the end to the dead end road.

She was last seen Tuesday night on Panhandle Road in Jersey County. Short pulled into a person’s driveway. She told the homeowner that she was lost and was trying to find someone.

No foul play is suspected. The Illinois Fire Marshal is assisting the Sheriff with the investigation.