Collinsville bank robbery suspects in custody after pursuit, crash

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- The Regions Bank in Collinsville, IL, was robbed on Friday, making it the third Metro East bank robbery in 24 hours. Around 11:30am Friday, a man walked into the Regions Bank on Eastport Plaza Drive, approached a teller, and demanded money. The suspect was holding his hand in his pocket in a way which inferred he had a gun.

The employee backed away and the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money. He ran out and got into a red Kia that had another person in it. They sped away along westbound on Eastport Plaza Drive.

The vehicle and suspect description was quickly passed along to area law enforcement. U.S. Marshalls spotted the Kia and started a pursuit after the suspects refused to stop. The Kia crashed near the Eads Bridge where both people were taken into custody. There were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

Collinsville police say the he same suspect was at the U.S. Bank at 501 Belt Line Road earlier Friday, where employees said he acted “suspiciously” before leaving.

Collinsville Police and the F.B.I. are investigating. There is currently no known connection between Friday’s robbery and two other nearby robberies on Thursday, but that possibility is being considered.

On Thursday, the U.S. Bank, located in the 400 block of South Lincoln in O’Fallon, IL by a male suspect and the U.S. Bank located at 3601 State Route 159 in Glen Carbon, IL was robbed by a female suspect.