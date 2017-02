Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – Valentine's Day is just a few days away, but some will be celebrating this weekend and that has area florists very busy.

Americans spend quite a bit of money to show their love on Valentine's Day. It is one of the biggest days of the year for the floral industry.

Each year in the United States, about 110 million roses are sold on February 14 alone.

International rose growers produce more than 200 million of the romantic flower in preparation for the holiday.

The National Retail Federation reports 35 percent of Americans will buy flowers for Valentine's Day, spending around $2 billion.