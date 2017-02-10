× Curators hire architect for Missouri stadium renovation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A nearly $100 million renovation of Memorial Stadium’s south end zone facilities is moving forward.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted 5-1 Thursday to approve spending $4.31 million in private donations and gifts to cover design costs. Kansas City-based architect firm Populous Inc. was picked to handle the end zone renovation and a separate training center for football.

The total budget for the south end zone expansion is $96.7 million, which is subject to additional approval by the curators in June.

Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk thanked donors in a statement and added that he looked “forward to continue our fundraising momentum.” The goal is to complete the work before the 2019 football season.