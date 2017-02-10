Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…February 11-12, 2017

Still mild on Saturday…but expect alot more clouds hanging around…there is some moisture trying to work up from the south…but thinking the main event for us will be the clouds…a little spotty light rain and drizzle late Saturday, Saturday night and early, early Sunday…the warmest of the weekend will be Saturday…60s’…50’s on Sunday..but winds will quickly turn to the northwest on Sunday morning…blowing out the clouds and spotty rain and allowing temps to take a slow drop during the afternoon…so warmest in the morning…cooler air for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday…cool not really cold…but not Spring either…but another flip to warmer late week. Getting more interested in a pattern change Feb. 20-25…stay tune.