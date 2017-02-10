Doctors say this is the worst flu season in 8 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, MO (KTVI) - The doctors say this is the worst flu season they've seen in the last 8 years. They're trying to get a handle on treating those patients.

Doctor Matt Bruckle with Total Access Urgent Care says the numbers of cases are continuing to pile up. Experts say flu season typically runs from December to March.

The CDC reports large numbers in Missouri and Illinois. The most recent reports show 383 new cases reported in St. Louis County, 340 in St. Louis city and 203 in St. Charles County. Doctors are working around the clock.

Doctors say is it not too late to get your flu shot and they're only offering the injectibles. The nasal flu mist is not available.

The CDC says cases are up all across the country.