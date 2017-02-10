Donations pour in for woman shot in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Young woman is still recovering in the hospital five days after a shooting in Soulard. Friends and family of Rain Stippec, 26, are working to raise funds to cover her medical bills.

Stippec was shot multiple times in the back while sitting in a parked car in Soulard early Monday morning. Her sister says that she has had multiple surgeries. She is responsive but heavily medicated and not able to talk with them.

To help with her long recovery, a GoFundMe page dedicated to Rain has already raised nearly $40,000. Next Thursday Pickelman's Deli in midtown will be hosting a fund-raiser for Rain. A percentage of sales will go to help in her recovery.