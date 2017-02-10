Fight breaks out between girls from super-star St. Louis sports families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Tempers flared on the court Friday night in high school basketball. Two girls from famous St. Louis sports families were involved in a fight.

I went to the John Burroughs vs MICDS basketball game. To interview Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. His sister plays for John Burroughs. Right when I walked in, a little scuffle broke out.

The daughter of former NBA star Larry Hughes with the hard foul on Elliott's sister. That led to some pushing and shoving, and a couple of punches thrown. The altercation is a bit obstructed in our video. It was shot from the other end of the court.

Both Lailah Elliott of Burroughs and Lauryn Hughes from MICDS were ejected from the game.

Ezekiel and Larry, both in attendance, were also supporting their respective family members. A little Donnybrook between girls from super-star St. Louis sports families.

By the way, MICDS won the game - 50-36.

