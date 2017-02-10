× Man evades arrest, hides from deputies overnight following drug bust

UNION, MO (KTVI) – A 31-year-old Sullivan man sits in jail after fleeing arrest and evading deputies overnight, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the incident began at approximately 2 p.m. on February 9 at a residence in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road as members of the county SWAT Team and other local crime units attempted to conduct a search warrant over an individual with an outstanding warrant.

Authorities located the person they were looking for, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Grant. He was arrested for a probation violation. The home was searched and authorities recovered drug paraphernalia and two firearms.

While deputies were still searching the residence, a person approached the home on foot. Deputies stopped this individual and discovered what they described as “illegal contraband.” This person then ran off and evaded law enforcement.

Pelton said this individual was spotted a short time later on a neighboring property. The land owner, who’d previously been informed of this fleeing suspect, saw the person and held him at gunpoint while he contacted the sheriff’s office.

When a deputy arrived at the property, the suspect took off again and ran toward a wooded area. The land owner fired two shots at the suspect, but missed him.

The Franklin County SWAT Team, the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit, and Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a search of the area and couldn’t locate the individual.

The next morning, the Franklin County dispatcher received a phone call from a homeowner saying he found a man sleeping in his truck. This man matched the description of the person who evaded deputies the day prior.

By the time law enforcement arrived, the man was gone, but he’d obtained a ride from a vehicle heading towards St. Clair, Pelton said. Deputies were able to pull the vehicle over and took this person into custody without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Dustin Bailey, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $25,000, cash-only.