× Missing Belleville woman found safe

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A 57-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week has returned home.

The family of Mildred Kelly said she left her group home on foot on the morning of February 6.

A spokesman for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said they were informed that Kelly had been visiting family in the area and was unaware that people were looking for her.