JENNINGS, MO (KTVI) - There are reports of two people shot in a shooting at an Aldi's parking lot in Jennings. One person is dead. The store is located near the intersection of Lucas & Hunt and West Florissant.

Homicide detectives are on the scene. Employees are being told to stay in the store as investigators work on piecing together what happened. There is a heavy police presence in the area. EMS is also on the scene.

