Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled projects are 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento is also recalling the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No other Sargento branded products are affected by this recall.

Check to see if your product is affected by the recall by CLICKING HERE.