Schlafly introduces latest beer creation

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Local brewing company, Schlafly Brewery, has created a new beer. If you want to try it, however, you have to visit Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Sunday, February 12, Schlafly Brewery and Edison’s Entertainment will host a free tasting event of Schlafly’s latest addition, Common Steam. Admission is free and no reservations are required.

President and CEO of Edison’s Entertainment Complex Matt McSparin and Schlafly Master Brewer Stephen Hale join us for more on Common Steam.

For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com.

Schlafly Common Steam Launch Free Tasting

Sunday, February 12th 2 p.m to 4 p.m

Edison’s Entertainment Complex

2477 S. State Route 157

Edwardsville