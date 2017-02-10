Smash and Grabs, Minus the Grabs – Little to Nothing Stolen During Business Break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - You might call them smash and grabs, minus the grabs.

A few small businesses in the Clayton and Richmond Heights area were hit within an hour, but the criminals got away with little to nothing.

“It’s not like we have anything in the drawer,” Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker said. “Nobody uses cash anymore.”

The premier shop for wine, cheese, and spirits replaced its smashed window. But that was the only damage, Parker said.

His business. along with others were hit the morning of January 29. In the De Mun neighborhood in Clayton, How Sweet Is This and De Mun Oyster Bar also reported breakins, but nothing was stolen, staff said.

The Clayton Police Department confirmed it is working with the Richmond Heights Police Department to determine whether the crimes are connected.