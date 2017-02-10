Soulard continues Mardi Gras celebration with cook-off

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Mardi Gras is quickly become a widely celebrated Cajun holiday in St. Louis and one of the major elements of a New Orleans style celebration is food.

As part of the St. Louis Mardi Gras celebration, a Cajun Cook-Off will take place on Soulard tomorrow, February 11. There wil be 10 amateur chefs competing in the cook-off for local bragging rights and visitors will be able to taste some traditional Cajun cuisine, listen to music and of course, dance.

Host of the event and Food Network Master Chef Jay Ducote joins us this morning for more on the Cruzan Cajun Cook-off in Soulard.

For more information, visit www.stlmardigras.org.

Cruzan Cajun Cook-Off

Party Center Tent in Soulard Market Park

9th and Lafayette

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tomorrow

$35 in advance or $45 at the door