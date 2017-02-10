St. Charles Convention Center hosts annual golf expo

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – When you think of the St. Louis Golf Expo, one would think of a showing of various types of golf balls, golf clubs and accessories and then, different ways to test them out. At the 8th Annual Golf Expo, however, they are going to have more than just golf, but Till Vodka will be a featured sponsor.

Till Vodka will have a booth at the expo, where they will be serving sample sized cocktails to guests. Visitors to the expo can come, sample some of Till Vodka’s specialty spirits and then, step over to their golf range to test their hand at putting.

Fox’s Lisa Hart is joined by Till Vodka to explore the St. Louis Golf Expo and what the Kansas company will be offering at the event.

8th Annual St. Louis Golf Expo

St. Charles Convention Center

Today through Sunday

Tickets: $13, $11 for Seniors

Kids 12 and under free