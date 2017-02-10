St. Louis man’s body found on Caribbean island beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man has been found dead in Turks and Caicos. The Royal Police Force says 32-year-old John McGurk's body was found Thursday on the island of middle Caicos.

They posted more information on Facebook saying McGurk's lifeless body was found on the rocks above the shore near the hotel where he was staying. He was reported missing Wednesday night but was not seen since Monday.

The US Coast Guard was called in to help recover his body which was difficult because of location and tide.

