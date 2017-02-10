STL Village helps to protect against scams



ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Scams come in all forms, but one of the most common is a call from someone claiming to be a relative in trouble. STL Village is here to help protect you from scams.

Friday, February 10, STL Village will sponsor “Protecting Yourself Against Scams,” a program designed to provide information to recognize a scam and how to avoid falling into the trap.

Madeline Franklin and Melody Walker from STL Village join us for more information on the program and how to protect yourself from scams.

For more information, visit www.stlvillage.org or call 314-802-0275.

Schlafly Library

225 North Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63108

Friday, February 10 at 10:00 a.m.