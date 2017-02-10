× Woman in St. Louis shot after hitting man with broomstick

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 22-year-old St. Louis woman is hospitalized after being shot, apparently in retaliation for using a broomstick to hit a man.

St. Louis police say the investigation is ongoing following the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect and the victim’s sister were involved in a physical altercation when the victim grabbed a broomstick and began striking the 21-year-old suspect. The man pulled a gun and shot the woman in the stomach before running out of the home.

He was arrested a short time later.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.