Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 10, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 10, 2017.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games;

(boys) SLUH at Vashon, (girls) Kirkwood at Parkway North, (girls) Ritenour at Pattonville, (boys) Ritenour at Pattonville, (boys) John Burroughs at MICDS (girls) John Burroughs at MICDS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arbys/Fox 2 Zone talks about the 700th career wins of local basketball coaches, Waterloo Gibault's Dennis Rueter and Edwardsville's Mike Waldo. Both coaches accomplished that feat this week.