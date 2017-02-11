× Berglund gets hat trick, lifts Blues over Canadiens 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) _ Patrik Berglund scored three goals to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night for their fourth straight road win.

David Perron also scored for the Blues, who end a stretch of five consecutive away games on Wednesday in Detroit. St. Louis has won five of its last six games overall.

Berglund’s hat trick gave him six goals in his last five games and 17 on the season.

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored for the slumping Canadiens, who are 1-4-1 in their last six.