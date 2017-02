Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The loss of a loved one impacts everyone differently, though grief is a common experience. With BJC Hospice, the St. Louis community has access to professional help and support through a variety of programs designed for specific types of loss.

Andrea Tritinger joins FOX 2 to discuss the various BJC grief camps being offered this year.

For more information, visit http://www.bjchospice.org/GriefSupport. You can also call 314-953-1676 or email griefsupport@bjc.org.