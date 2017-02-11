× Missouri man who says he is KKK leader is missing

LEADWOOD, MO (AP) – A Missouri man who identifies himself as the “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan is missing, and police call the circumstances suspicious.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood has been missing since Wednesday. His car was found Friday evening in a remote area of Washington County in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Ancona has been quoted in past Post-Dispatch stories about his role in the KKK, and a website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of him in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.

___

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com