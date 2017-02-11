× Missouri topples Vanderbilt 72-52 with big 2nd half

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Jordan Barnett tied a careerhigh 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Missouri defeat Vanderbilt 72-52 Saturday.

Kevin Puryear had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Russell Woods added 10 points and five rebounds.

Missouri (7-`7, 2-10 Southeastern Conference) led 35-29 at halftime after shooting 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kevin Puryear sparked an 11-0 run to give the Tigers a seven-point lead, its largest of the game.

Luke Kornet led the way for Vanderbilt with 11 points and five rebounds. Matthew Fisher-Davis, who entered the game averaging 15.6 points per game, scored just eight points on 1 of 5 shooting. The Commodores (12-13, 5-7) entered the game leading the SEC in 3-pointers made, but struggled from distance, shooting just 21.4 percent (6-28), including 1-for-15 in the second half.