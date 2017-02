Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chef Georgios Kastanias with Moore Food and Executive Chef Ryan of Deer Creek Country Club join FOX 2 in the kitchen. With Valentine's Day upon us, the chefs are serving up a delicious meal that will make your loved ones feel extra special. They're preparing lobster thermidor with herb risotto and french green beans.

Georgios Kastanias is the executive chef and sales executive for a local family owned food distribution group, Moore Food. He is also the specialist for the Greek and Mediterranean products of the company.

Moore Food Distributors has 30 years of service to restaurant operators, hotels, grocery stores, and institutional food service operators in the St. Louis area.

For more on Moore Food, visit the website: http://www.moorefooddist.com