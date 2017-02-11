× Penn State makes easy work of Illinois 83-70

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Payton Banks tied his career-high with 24 points, Lamar Stevens added 21 and Pen State beat Illinois 83-70 on Saturday.

Banks made three of Penn State’s seven 3-pointers and the Nittany Lions shot 56.9 percent overall. It was his fourth 20-plus game of the season and the sixth of his career.

Penn State (14-12, 6-7 Big Ten) didn’t allow Illinois to get into an offensive groove. The Fighting Illini had numerous three-minute scoring droughts and Penn State closed the first half on a 14-2 run for a 41-29 lead.

Illinois finished with 14 turnovers, including two in the first four possessions of the game.

Tony Carr made six straight free throws and scored 19 points for Penn State, which was 18 of 20 at the line.

Malcolm Hill led the way for Illinois (14-12, 4-9) with 14 points. Te’Jon Lucas had 11 points, on 2-of-8 shooting, and seven assists.